Robert William Lawson, III of Columbia Cross Roads passed away unexpectedly at his residence July 22, 2019. He was 38 years of age.
Born in Sayre September 18, 1980, he was the son of the late Robert W Lawson, Jr and Rosemary (Talada) Lawson. Bobby attended the Canton Area schools where he played Junior High football, and during high school served as manager of the football and basketball teams. He graduated Canton Area High School with the class of 2000.
Bobby also played baseball for 15 years as part of the Challenger League. He enjoyed many special field trips to New York City and was awarded several ribbons in the Special Olympics. Bobby was also an avid bowler and enjoyed the fellowship of his team mates at the Martha Lloyd School. He also enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR with his uncle. Most importantly, Bobby knew his Savior. He was a part of the Christian fellowship at Calvary Alliance Chapel just north of Canton, and was always ready to help with Vacation Bible School, or in any other capacity.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Rosemary of West Burlington, his sister Amy Gilliland of Columbia Cross Roads, Uncles Butch and Kathy Talada of Elmira, Bill & Judy Talada of Waverly, aunts Pat & Mike Vanderpool of Athens, Linda & John Smith of Candor, N.Y., Carrie & Tim Stroker of Milan, Tina Talada of Rome, Pa., Wilma Lawson of Waverly, Fran Tully of Waverly, Helen & Mike Phillips of Elmira, Dorothy Lawson of Mo., Special friends Tracy and Tom Froelich, Bob Woodward, Thad & Sheila Woodward, Doug Leivy, Judy Dole, Kathy Benjamin and Matthew Campbell as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Beryl Lawson, Albert Talada, Lillian Stroud, step-grandfather Howard Stroud, father Robert W. Lawson, Jr. brother-in-law Ron West and uncles Charles Lawson and Robert Talada.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held 1 p.m. on August 17, 2019 at Calvary Alliance Chapel with Pastor John Isher officiating. The family will provide the flowers and suggests that monetary contributions be directed to the family c/o Amy Gilliland, 53 N. Calman Lane, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa., 16914 morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.