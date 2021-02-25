Christopher James “Chris” Bishop, 31, of 3525 Bumpville Road, Ulster, Pa., Litchfield Township, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, following a motor vehicle accident.
Chris was born in Towanda, Pa., on March 18, 1989, the son of James Bishop and Lisa Leighton Bishop.
He attended Northeast Bradford High School and later worked in the fieldstone business. Chris was employed as a truck driver for the Tulpehocken Spring Water Company in Towanda.
Chris loved spending time with his children and family. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodcrafts, rock music and collecting old bottles.
He is survived by his fiancé, Heather Bradley, his children, Zayden James Bishop and Zarya Anne Bishop, mother, Lisa Bishop (Michael Goodenow), father, James E. Bishop (Brenda Bishop), sister, Keri Bishop, nephew, Oliver James Bishop, paternal grandmother, Doreen Babcock, paternal grandfather, Bill Bishop, maternal grandparents, Jim and Pat Harkness, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.