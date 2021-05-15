When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure…
Surrounded by her family and those she loved so very much, Donna L. Grey, 77, of Lowman went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021 following a long and hard-fought battle with Cancer.
Donna was born on January 30, 1944 in Elmira, N.Y. a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Moon) Morrison and step daughter of Naomi Morrison. Donna was a long-time employee of Thatcher (Anchor) Glass from 1968 to 2000. She loved to spend time outdoors and tending to her gardens.
Donna always had “Lady Luck” by her side at the casinos, but most of all she loved her family and they loved her oh so much. Donna was the center of our family circle and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Donna will be greatly missed by her husband Dennis G. Grey; her children: Melissa Cheney, Guy William Cheney III, Lynnette (Charles) Regan; siblings: Fran Jr. (Stella) Morrison, Joseph Morrison, Daniel (Carol) Morrison. Her grandchildren: Brooke Cheney, Brandon (Corey) Cheney, Brianna Cheney, Megan (Tiffany) DeKay, Madison (Seth) Naquin, Matthew (Kristen) Harford, Elise Regan. Great grandchildren: Aria, Avery, Braydan, Rylee, Mady, Kielen, Kinley. a daughter-in-law: Jamie (James) Trout. Her special friends Janice Burns and Sheila Boothby. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, among them Bill Morrison, Sharon (Guy) Reed, Henry (Bonnie) Wagner; and last but not least, her faithful companion Sadie Lou.
Donna was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her son Daniel Cheney, daughter DeAnn (Conrad) Bachert; sister Henrietta Cooper, grandson Kristian Naquin and a sister-in-law: Bertha Morrison.
Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. A gathering will be held at the home at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com, where a memorial video tribute may be viewed.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to their local cancer foundation in loving memory of Donna L. Grey. Donna wants all to know she loved you all very much and to “Always think about what you say before you say it and if you make a mistake, own up to it because tomorrow is not promised.”