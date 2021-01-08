Jon Michael Lincoln, 80, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was born in Waverly, N.Y., on Jan. 18, 1940 to the late Leon and Marion (Redman) Lincoln.
He graduated from Waverly High School in 1958 and entered the U.S. Army, where he served until 1961. He worked at Penelec as a meter reader, lineman and a foreman, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Sayre Christian Church, where he was a former trustee.
Jon was an avid Penn State Football fan. When he wasn’t at Beaver Stadium with his brother Tom, he would watch the PSU games on TV; unless it was a close game, then he would have to putter in the garage as he would be too nervous to watch. He also loved the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Whenever he would come across anyone with a Penn State, Yankees or Giants hat on, he would strike up a conversation with them. He enjoyed camping and summers at Cayuga Lake. Jon and Barb would often travel to watch their grandchildren play in their various sports. Often traveling with him was his dachshund, Gretchen, who would sit on his shoulders in the car.
Jon was recently preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Sickler) Lincoln, and his brother Tom.
He is survived by his children, Todd Lincoln of Bennington, Vt., Laurie (Ted) Skerpon of Camillus, N.Y., and Susan McNamara of Sayre, Pa. Grandchildren Andrew (Tara) Skerpon, Alyssa Skerpon, Mikala McNamara and Becca McNamara. Siblings Fred (Maureen) Lincoln, Barbara (Donald) Park and Joan (Robert) Aronstam. In-laws Robert Sickler and Jan Lincoln. Several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the health care professionals who have cared for Jon over the last few years.
There will be no services or calling hours. Once it is safe, a Celebration of Life will take place for Jon and Barb. Jon will be laid to rest in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org, in memory of Jon.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.