John W. (Bill) Bride, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend, passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 84.
Bill was born May 7, 1936, at Mills Hospital in Towanda to Edward R. and Nell B. Bride. A graduate of St. Agnes High School, he spent 60 years running the family farm before passing it on to the next generation.
Growing up an only child, Bill’s greatest pride was his large family and watching it continue to grow. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine M (Warenzak) Bride, with whom he raised five children — Timothy Bride, John (Lisa) Bride, James Bride, Mary Ellen (James) Estes, and Theresa (Scott) Green — and spoiled 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A lifelong Catholic and devoted community member, Bill was a 4th Degree Knight in the Towanda Council of the Knights of Columbus, member of the Towanda Elks Lodge, and active member of St. Peter and Paul Church. Just as his father before him, Bill served on the Board of Directors of Claverack Rural Electric, Inc for nine years.
Having never met a stranger, only friends he hadn’t been introduced to yet, Bill’s gift for storytelling and love of cookies and sweet tea will be warmly remembered by all who knew him.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on June 25 at St. Peter and Paul Church, 106 3rd St, Towanda, Pa. 18848.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Peter and Paul Church.
