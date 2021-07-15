Cheryl C. (Stroman) Chapman, 73, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at home. She was born on December 31, 1947 in Elmira, N.Y., daughter of the late William and Ruth (Bunnell) Stroman.
Cheryl was a 1967 graduate of Waverly High School and because of her love of cooking and baking worked for several local restaurants including Pierce’s Restaurant, Wellsburg Diner, Chemung Restaurant, FLN Dinner Theater, the bake shop in Waverly, and Chemung Speedrome. She enjoyed fishing, crochet, needlework, painting pictures, camping, gardening, fruit picking, and canning. Cheryl was Christian by faith, loved attending church and singing in the choir.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband Dennis R. Chapman, children Jerime (Michelle) Chapman of Stanwood, Mich. and Shannon Baird of Cortland, N.Y, grandchildren: David Baird, Chase Baird, McKaela Chapman, and Felicity Chapman, four great-grandchildren, siblings: Christine (John) Brickford and Rick (Linda) Stroman, both of Chemung, N.Y., Deb Beardsley (Charles Chaufty) of Waverly, Jody (Edward) Olive of Nichols, N.Y., and Rusty (Robin) Stroman of Chemung, sister-in-law Wendy (Sam) Keeley of Waverly, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws Claude and Elizabeth Chapman, Jr.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY. The funeral service to celebrate Cheryl’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18th at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Chemung Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Dry Brook Community Church, 323 Dry Brook Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
