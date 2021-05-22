With deepest sorrow we announce that our son, Senior Airman Brayden Taylor Murrelle, 20, of Athens, PA, passed away accidentally in Arizona on May 15, 2021, while serving in the United States Air Force. He was born in Elmira, NY, on September 27, 2000.
He is a 2019 graduate of Athens High School. While attending high school he participated in football, track and was a member of the History Club.
Upon graduation, he chose to proudly serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force July 2019 — May 2021. Following graduation from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, working in the Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Section, as a Crew Chief on the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Just recently he was awarded the Below the Zone award. Below the Zone is a competitive early promotion opportunity that is restricted to exceptional Airmen who stand out from their peers and perform duties at a level above their current rank.
Brayden’s love of adventure and his youthful spirit, allowed him to live his 20.5 years to the absolute fullest. He enjoyed snowboarding and lifting weights. Always ready to “GO” live in the moment. He enjoyed music, designing custom clothing and has a passion for designer sneakers. To say he cherished his time with family and friends, is an understatement. He is fiercely loyal and protective of those he loves. He strives to make you laugh and have a good time no matter the environment. Brayden lived to love and care for his family and friends. He is the motivator — the Hype Man, lifting everyone up, encouraging and never allowing anyone to fail, if he could help it. He continued this motivation onto his BMT team, ending each session with the scream, “Make ‘em Proud“. Brayden Taylor, you always make US proud! You may not be physically with us, but you will forever live IN us.
Brayden is survived by his
Parents: Ken and Renee Redman Haggerty and Gary Murrelle.
Siblings: Allexa Murrelle, Zachary Murrelle, Kuyler Murrelle, Joshua Arnold, Andrea (Rob) Murrelle-Gentile.
Grandparents: David and Joan Redman, Wally and Pat Haggerty, Linda Murrelle and Sandra Murrelle
Aunts, Uncles and Cousins:
Denise and Rich Satterly *Justin Mayo, Dylan Mayo, Brock Satterly, Miranda Satterly, Rachael Satterly-Bradley
Lorie and Spencer St. Cyr * Sean St. Cyr, Sydney St. Cyr
Gregg and Michelle Murrelle *Ryan Murrelle, Allyssa Murrelle
Glenn and Amy Murrelle *Alex Murrelle, Seth Murrelle
Nephew & Nieces:
Justin, Samantha and Morgan Gentile
Beloved Pets: Roxy and Baily
Brayden was predeceased by Great Grandparents and Grandparents: Paul and Leola Redman, Roy and Mary Sackett, Joseph Murrelle, Evelyn Huminik
He loved cuddling with his dogs when he was home. He wanted nothing more than to have his own dog when he returned from South Korea, where he was to be stationed Fall 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to continuingthemission.org where assistance dogs are provided to veterans.
Brayden will be escorted home by selected military brothers who will be with him until his military honor commencement. Guardian Escorts: A1C Caleb Nelson, A1C Matthew Stanfield, A1C Montana Davis, SrA Tyler McEwen and Special Attendee Major James Morrison.
Visitation hours will be at the Encounter Church, 85 Freedom Lane, Route 220, Milan, PA on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 1:30pm-3:30pm and 4:30pm-6:15pm. A public service will follow the visitation promptly at 6:15pm. Following the service, all family and attendees will file outside where Full Military Honors will be accorded at 7pm by the Air Force Honor Guard Team and the Valley Color Guard.
Dress Attire Request: All who knows and loves Brayden knows Brayden is all about the “Fashion Style.” We request all who attend Brayden’s services to wear something “Brayden Style,” whether it be a cool suit coat, a bowtie, ripped comfortable jeans with a stylish tee, sweatshirt or shirt and don’t forget to wear sneakers or fun shoes with your attire. If you know in your heart Brayden would look at you and say, “Yes, that’s BADA$$, Let’s Go!” then wear it!!!! Show our Brayden that we are honoring him, “Brayden Style.”
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com