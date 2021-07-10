Gerald D. Keene, 88, of Waverly passed away on March 13, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Waverly, N.Y., with family members by his side. He was born on Aug. 15, 1931 in Waverly, the son of Floyd and Susie Keene.
He was predeceased by his brother Edward Keene, and sister Shirley Millard, brothers-in-law Edward Kelly, Paul Corcoran, Jim Birney, Maurice Fay, Cliff Millard, sister-in-law Lois Keene and mother-in-law Julia Corcoran.
He is survived by Rosemarie (Mary), his loving wife of 68 years, his children Denise (Bruce) Napoli of Herndon, Va., Gerald (Betty) Keene of Waverly, Paul (Christina) Keene of Purcellville, Va., and Donna (Mark Turner) Bell of Atlanta, Ga., brother Richard Keene of Nichols, N.Y., sisters Elizabeth Birney of Waverly, Lois (Fred) Hill of Barton, and Louise Fay of Waverly, sisters-in-law JoAnne Kelly of Waverly and Carol Keene of Barton, grandchildren, Josh (Jeniann) Keene, Rachel (Donny) Warren, Kyle Keene, Alexander Keene, Jessica (Beau) Roskow and Julie (Chris) Reiter, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Waverly High School where he met his wife, Mary, excelled in athletics and was named to the all Valley football team. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and served for four years during the Korean War. He worked at IBM in Owego for almost 30 years. He was active in the Waverly VFW, Owego VFW and Waverly American Legion for most of his life and served as commander for several years. He gave generously of his time in the Valley Color Guard, providing memorial services for other veterans at funerals throughout the region and participating in parades. He was a member of Saint James Church in Waverly. He served as Cemetery Commissioner for the Village of Waverly.
Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and a member at Shepard Hills and Tioga Country Club for many years. He was a Yankees baseball fan and enjoyed trips to New York and Baltimore to see games with his wife and his brother Eddie. He liked to ride his motorcycle and took trips with Mary and friends, on one trip traveling through the New England states to Nova Scotia. His vacations in the Caribbean and Mexico with friends and family leave them all with many good memories of the fun-loving veteran.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Waverly with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Waverly VFW, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.