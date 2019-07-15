Margaret Elaine Whitney Montgomery, 87, of Wysox, Pa. peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, July 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Margaret was born June 11, 1932 to the late Charles and Susie Green Whitney of Wysox in the same house in which she passed.
She was a graduate of Sayre High School Class of 1950, and soon after married J. Rodney Montgomery at the Waverly Methodist Church on September 14, 1952. Margaret was a longtime, faithful member of both the Rebekah Lodge, serving as secretary, as well as the Wysox Presbyterian Church, helping out in the office by getting bulletins and newsletters ready, serving many different bookkeeping roles, teaching Sunday school, and singing her favorite hymns in the choir. The congregation knew her to sit in the same window seat with her husband, grandchildren, and friends every Sunday.
She was employed by Stroehmann Bakery in Sayre, and later by Claverack Electric, where she retired in 1995. Being an avid hunter in the earlier years of her life, Margaret, a lifetime lover of nature, later on enjoyed walking through the woods, maintaining her many gardens, plants, and flowers, and watching her birdfeeders and the vast wildlife that enjoyed visiting her property.
Margaret always referred to her three grandchildren as the “pride and joy” of her life. She enjoyed spending time with them playing board games, reading countless books, and sharing stories. Margaret attended their many school and sporting events until health issues no longer permitted her to continue.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Amy Montgomery of Wysox, Lora Montgomery Schmieg (Rick Schmieg) of North Towanda and their three sons, Nathan of Lynchburg, Va., Nicholas and Carson of North Towanda, as well as her nieces, Sylvia Herrington of Stone Ridge, N.Y. and Linda Stroud (Walter Stroud) of Waverly, N.Y. In addition to this close family, she will also be remembered and honored by her several cousins and family friends who often attended her famous picnics and get togethers for events such as July 4th and New Year’s Eve.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband of nearly 61 years, J. Rodney Montgomery on August 28, 2013, and her brother, Ernest Whitney in November of 1997.
The family would like to thank all the many caretakers who graciously looked after Margaret in the later stages of her life, especially Doreen DuBois and Betty Bozman.
Wysox Rebekah Lodge No. 443 will hold a Service of Remembrance Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian Church which will be followed by A Celebration of Life Service officiated by the Rev. Jira Albers, pastor, and Rev. Robert Martin. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Wysox Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854 or to Wysox Rebekah Lodge No. 443, in care of Phyllis Gilpin, Treasurer, 106 French Asylum Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Margaret’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.