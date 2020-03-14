Dorothy A. Cronk, 82, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Ina Marie Stewart Cronk.
Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Bertha Robinson of Waverly and Donna Generas of Georgia; nieces and nephews, Dawn Robinson of Springwater, N.Y., Dale Robinson of Brockport, N.Y., Jeff Generas of Georgia and Janet Generas of Florida.
Dorothy graduated from Waverly High School and moved to Rochester, where she retired from Summit Federal Credit Union.
Dorothy was very sweet and kind to everyone and loved animals, her favorite were her cats.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.