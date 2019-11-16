Cheryl Rose Skiff, 74, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at Davis Health Care Center.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1944 in Sayre, Pa., to the late Earl Thresher and Vera LaMira Harding Thresher. Also remembered are her husband Richard Skiff and a brother-in-law Gene Smith, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Skiff is survived by her three children, Tom Skiff, Carmen Skiff, and Christopher Skiff. Three grandchildren, Larry, Benjamin, and Adam. Cheryl is also survived by two sisters, Dolores Smith, and Edna Mullins (John), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington, with the burial following in Oleander Memorial Garden. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
