Clifford “Chip” G. Bennett, 73, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rev. Floyd and Carolina Bennett.
Chip is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Geraldine “Gerry” Bennett of Waverly who he met at church; his children, April (Philip) Williams of Waverly, Clifford (Theresa) Bennett Jr. of Waverly, Amy Ransome of Waverly, Chad (Patricia) Bennett of Sayre and Carolyn (Ronald) Ellers of Athens; his grandchildren, Joshua Williams, Tyler (Katelyn) Williams, Hilary (Dana Boockoff) Bennett, Denitra Ransome, Phillip Bennett, Arin Bennett, Eliza Ellers and Ronald Ellers IV; his great grandchildren, Jase Williams and Iris Boockoff; niece, Juliette Aucoin and nephew, Nathan Hoyt; sister, Sharon Kay Bennett of Corcoran, MN; along with number in-laws, cousins and friends.
Chip was a proud Seabee veteran, serving from 1964-1968 in the Navy and was in the Vietnam Conflict. Chip and Gerry attended the North Waverly Chapel. He went on to work at American LaFrance in Elmira from 1969 – 1985 as a machinist. After they shut down, he worked at several companies until retiring from Gutierrez Machine Corp in Athens.
Chip was well known for raising and showing quarter horses and for breeding quarter horses and palominos. He was a proud cowboy who served as president for many horse associations. Chip enjoyed hunting and most of all enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. For those who are unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the service at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.