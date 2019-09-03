William E. “Bill” King Sr., 67, of Ulster, Pa. passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
Bill was born in Sayre, Pa. on November 28, 1951, the son of Charles Edward King and Hannah Yvonne Driesbaugh King. He was a 1969 graduate of Athens Area High School. Following high school, Bill was employed by Rynone Manufacturing in Waverly, N.Y. and later worked in construction. Bill was employed by GTE Sylvania and subsequently Osram-Sylvania in Towanda for many years until retirement.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing trips to Lake Ontario.
Bill’s family includes his sons and daughters-in-law, William E. King Jr. and Amanda King of Sayre, Brian C. King and Shawne King of Ulster, grandchildren, Samantha, Bryon, Mallory, Noah, Hunter and Adelaide, sisters, Yvonne Marie Wilkinson and husband William of Ulster, Debra Kay Smith and husband Charles of Rome, N.Y., Cindy Lee Bradley and husband Thomas of Lockwood, NY, Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” Tuttle and husband Greg of Mechanicsburg, PA, Colette Marie May and husband Timothy of Ulster, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Genevieve Wayman, Gertrude Wayman, Patricia Vanderpool, Jane Alexander, Linda (Raymond) Ellis, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Willard (Olean) Wayman, Michael (Debbie) Wayman, Randy Wayman, Rob Vanalstine, Paul (Louise) Vanalstine, and Roy Wayman as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Irene Wayman King on February 23, 2016, mother, Hannah Yvonne Driesbaugh King on December 14, 2018, and father, Charles Edward King on April 7, 1992.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.