Billy George Brotzman, of Athens, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Bill was born on Oct. 3, 1945 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Willian McKinley Brotzman and the late Cora Ruth Moss. He lived most of his life here in the Valley.
Bill went to work at the Remington Rand in Elmira after graduating from the Waverly High School in 1964. He bravely served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his service time, he went back to the Remington Rand until it closed. Bill worked at other manufacturing plants in the Twin Tiers area and in Philadelphia where he had been employed at the Navy Ship yard also for a few years. Bill continued working after retirement for D.O.T. and other jobs in the community.
Bill enjoyed collecting exotic figurines and gem stones. He loved animals. He enjoyed music, creating art and working on his automobiles. He enjoyed giving gifts and treats to family and friends. He never showed up empty handed. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He especially loved and enjoyed spending time with his twin grand-children, Kai and Mia.
Bill is survived by a son, William L. Brotzman (April) of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Sherry Lynn Brotzman of Scranton, Pa., Two sisters: Judy (Majchrzycki) Kauppinen (Gary) of Chemung, N.Y. and Barbara (Raymond) Stover of Mystic Isles, N.J., step-father, Ted Majchrzycki of Oxford, N.Y., two grand-children, Kai Brotzman and Mia Brotzman of Waverly, N.Y., a nephew, James Swimelar(Nicole) of Lowman, N.Y., a niece, Shelly Swimelar of Sayre, Pa., special cousins Lee Taylor (Linda) of Sheshiquin, Pa. and Sandra Kunzman(Gene) of Elmira, N.Y., nine great-nieces and-nephews, and a special friend, Beth Vizcarrondo of Vestal, N.Y.
Bill was predeceased by a special grandmother who raised him, Amy Kiesinger, his father, William M. Brotzman, his mother, Cora R. Moss, a brother, Reed Brotzman and his infant twin brother, Philip Brotzman.
Services will be held at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Haven or the National Cancer Research Center, 1730 K St. N.W., Washington, DC, 20006.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Billy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.