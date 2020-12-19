Jeffrey W. Hoey, 48, of Sayre, Pa., went to meet our Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital after a brief illness.
Jeffrey was born March 13, 1972 to the late Donald E. Hoey, Sr., and Shirley Elizabeth Hoey in Sayre, Pa. He attended Epiphany Catholic School and Sayre Area High School.
He was employed at Camco Manufacturing. Jeff loved Nascar, BMX and his Busch and Natural Ice. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his children – Emily, Jamie and Joshua (Alisha) Hoey, his ex-wife, Michelle, and his beloved grandchildren, Lincoln, Malachi, Brooklyn, Hunter, Landon, Levi Derek and Lucas Maddox. Also surviving are his siblings – Margaret Rae, Patricia (Andrew) Aronstam, Donald (Phyllis) Hoey, Sharon Schulze and Karen (John) Devine, along with nieces and nephews – Amy (Chad) Carlisle and son, Lucas; Samantha Rollins and daughter, Raven; Timothy Rae, Jr., and daughters, Kelsey and her daughter, Gemma, Tristen and Caleb Rae; Alexandra (William) Scheer and children Kaylin, Liam, Olivia and Caden; Andrew (Courtney) Aronstam and sons Rorick and Cormac; Jennifer Hoey and daughter Andraya; Neal Schulze; Ashley (Dennis) Devine and children Logan and Alexis; Dillon Devine; and Nicholas Devine; his aunt and uncle Patricia and Terrence Hoey of Auburn, N.Y., and many cousins.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his grandson, Maddox Marshall and his son-in-law, Derek Marshall; his parents, Don and Shirley Hoey; grandparents, William and Augusta Jackson, and J. Lester and Mary Hoey; uncles and aunts, William and Dorothy Jackson, and Richard and Fanny Hoey.
Respecting Jeff’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral at this time. Jeff will be buried alongside Maddox and Derek at Tioga Point Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service.
