Shirley L. Grover, age 65, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by her loving family December 10, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Lay Minister Irene Walent officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Spring Hill Community Hall, c/o Susan Berkley, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
