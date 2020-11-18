Charlotte M. Smith, 96, of Waverly has gone to her eternal home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Marie Sprigle Wurz; her husband, Norman James Smith; and her sister, Martha and Raymond Gobeille.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Theodore) Benjamin of Litchfield, Pa., Shirley (Paul) Mullen of Sayre, Jacqueline Ford of Georgia and Norma (Roman) Wlodarczyk of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Dolly Smith of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and playing games. She was a very active member of the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly and had enormous faith and passion for praying. She was a proud veteran, serving in the Air Corps from 1944-1945.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family will be doing services at the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly in the spring. Burial will be held after the services in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, where full military honors will be accorded. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Charlotte’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.