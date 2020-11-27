Sarah M. Baker, 81, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, W. Max and Sherley Gleason Histed; her loving husband of 57 years, George Baker; brothers, Francis and Hebert; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Baker; son-in-law, Lonnie Blakeman.
Sarah is survived by her children, Mike (Ruth Purtell) Baker of Waverly, Cathy (Jon) Schweiger of Waverly and Shirley (Craig) Blakeman-Kopatz of Athens; sister, Betty Bunt of Belfast; grandchildren, Peggy, Jonathan, Becky, Kristi, Colby and Kaitlyn; great grandchildren, Giulia, Anthony, Savannah, Irys, Alethea and Gabriella; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sarah graduated from Belfast Central Schools in 1957 and went on to the school of nursing at Craig Colony and Hospital graduating in January of 1961. She worked for many years at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly and retired from the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre in 2002 as a Pediatric Nurse. After her retirement she continued to work as in outpatient surgery per-diem. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church, the Waverly Senior Citizens Group and the Red Hat Society. Her and her husband George ran a ceramics business for many years, which she took enjoyment in painting the ceramics. She enjoyed knitting and had a passion for cooking and baking which she passed onto her kids and grandkids.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Sarah’s life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Belfast, New York next to her husband, George at the convenience of the family. For those unable to attend the service, it will be Live Streamed at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sarah’s family, you can visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com