Dema R. Lutz, 80, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home in Sayre, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born to the late Floyd and Mildred Soule in Waverly, N.Y., on March 20, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward H. Lutz, her paternal parents Floyd and Mildred Soule, father- and mother-in-law Bernard and Mary Jane Lutz, brother Richard Soule, granddaughter Daryll Lutz. Also, by her loving second family, Gene and Midge Seymour of Elmira, N.Y.
Dema is survived by her children, Terri Lutz of Canandaigua, N.Y., Sherrie Lutz (David Gower) of Athens, Pa., Michael Lutz (Sheryl Hunter) of Sayre, Pa. Sisters Lana Robbins of Troy, N.Y., Norma Engelbert of Waverly, N.Y., brothers Roland Soule of Waverly, N.Y., Ricky Soule of Watkins Glen, N.Y., and Rance Soule of Waverly, N.Y., brother-in-law and wife Thomas and Sherri Lutz of Wappinger Falls, N.Y., grandchildren Kristin Lutz (Jason Parker), Dylan Lutz-Holmes, Konnor Walker-Lutz, Kailey Lutz, Austin Lutz, Ashlyn Lutz, Heather Lutz, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dema resided in Sayre, Pa., for nearly 60 years with her loving husband Edward, who also enjoyed spending the winter months in Surfside Beach, S.C., for many years. Dema was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and had one of the most beautiful flower gardens in the Valley. She loved to cook, enjoyed family gatherings, and enjoyed displaying her spectacular Christmas trees. Dema loved taking care of her cats like they were her children, Pretty Kitty, Schmoozer, Sassy, and Singer. She was also an Auxiliary Life Member at the Sayre VFW Post 1536. Dema was known by many for her quick wit and one of sweetest people they knew, a friend and loved by many.
We would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care of our sweet mother in her final days. Also, the Bradford County Area Office of Aging, and Thomas Funeral Services, Sayre, Pa., for helping us through our difficult time. We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and memories they have shared of our loving mother in her passing.
At Dema’s request, she would like any donations be sent to your local animal shelters. A celebration of Dema’s life will be held at the VFW Post 1536, located in Sayre, Pa., on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1-5 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.