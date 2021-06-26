You’ve seen him at every restaurant in town, you’ve heard him tell a story that made you laugh or even question your own life choices, you’ve read about him in the paper, you’ve heard tale of him from his adoring sister Maggie, you were friends and acquaintances with his children, he more than likely helped you in your time of need. No matter the interaction you may have had with him, you will have walked away a bit more fulfilled than when you entered, that was his gift.
He was ours, our community’s, and our family’s gift to those around us. You would be hard-pressed to find a person that wasn’t influenced in some way by him. Paths end every day for the kind souls throughout our neighborhoods for new paths to begin, all of them, an unfortunate loss that will leave many loved ones grief-stricken and looking for answers.
On Tuesday, June 22nd, Leonard (Lonnie) Frawley completed his path and started anew. Yes, the man with the infectious smile, boisterous laugh, and oozing charm has moved on. Grieve the way that suits you best, but know that the footsteps left behind by Lonnie are deep and clearly defined, they will not easily wash away as we parade through the days ahead.
There is no question that we will remember the shadow of his walk as we begin to heal. Lonnie, after all, was a giant of conversation, a master of public speaking, and the wizard of wit. He excelled in all things academic, graduating Magna cum Laude from Scranton University and finishing at the top of his class from Georgetown Law. He would never flaunt the depth of his intellect, in fact, it was quite the opposite, he would attempt to mask his mental prowess behind the food stains upon his shirt. His grace and command of the courtroom will live on as lore for those that will follow him. His professional successors won’t be able to defend or prosecute in a Pennsylvania courtroom until they study a groundbreaking case that he argued.
These are occasions and tributes of Lonnie that may be new to you, but if you really knew this gentle man you would know that these accomplishments meant nothing to him. The real pride in his rich life was his family. He would glow over the beauty of his daughters, Jessie and Lizzy and they would dote over him and his charm. The relationship with their dad was special, unique, and unbreakable. His sons Tyson, Matthew, and Justin are images of all that was good in him as a father and friend. He loved to bath others in the pride he had in them and their families. He made certain that his love for his family was spoken, tangible, and clear because in the end it was his family that powered his heart, mind, and soul. Of this, there will never be any doubt. We ask others to look upon his path and the footsteps he left for you, share those moments that he made a difference in your life and pass a piece of him on to others so that they can share in the joy it was to have known... Lonnie Frawley.
Lonnie is survived by his sister Margret Frawley, sons Tyson, Matthew, and Justin, daughters Jessica and Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Anna and Missy, son-in-law Corey, grandchildren Noah, Ayla, Sylas, Finnegan, Lochlann, Cole, Mackenzie, and Mitchell, and The Towanda Community.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St., Towanda with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
We would like to dedicate a bench to the town of Towanda to be placed on the riverwalk. If you would like to donate, please use the following link: Lonnie Frawley Memorial Bench