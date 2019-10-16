He played basketball for more than four decades. Pitched softball into his 70s. And was loved and respected by his family and friends every single day of his life.
Philip P. Husick, 86, of Sayre, Pa., passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Philip was born to his parents Peter and Bertha Wertz Husick on June 14, 1933 in Sayre. He attended Sayre High School, where he played basketball and football. He graduated in 1951. After graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He returned to Sayre and married his high school sweetheart Kay Hancock on Nov. 5, 1955. They raised six children together and took care of each other right up to the very end.
Phil Husick worked hard nearly every day that his body allowed him to stand. He co-owned Husick Brothers Painting and Contracting with his brother Richard Husick, who was also his best friend. Together they painted outside in the heat of the summer, wallpapered inside during the winter, and scraped and scraped continuously. Because that is what good painters do.
But if work was important to Phil, playing was even more essential. He and Kay were avid bowlers for many years. Phil played in local basketball leagues across the Valley and in Towanda.
“I played with him in adult pickup games during the ‘80s,” his son Rich said. “He was in his 50s then and was still hitting his two-hand set shot from the top of the key. Nobody was shooting set shots then, but he kept burying his.”
Few people on the planet have likely played in as many softball games as Phil Husick. He pitched wherever and whenever he could, playing in co-ed, semifast and big ball leagues throughout his adult life.
When he did relax, he was watching sports on television. He loved his St. Louis Cardinals and, later in life, became passionate about watching the UCONN women’s basketball team.
“My niece Kelly Thomas was a standout basketball player for Waverly and he loved watching her play,” said his son Rich. “I think that is when he came to respect and later love women’s basketball. Somehow it was all tied in together for him.”
He was a member of the Ukes club and Sons of Italy.
Phil is survived by his wife Kay Hancock Husick, his sons and daughters: Lura (Denny) Thomas, Wanda Husick, Robin Ciardi, Philip Husick II, Tanya Husick, and Richard (Laurie Cossaboon) Husick. He is also survived by his furry son Toby. He has five grandchildren: Andrew and Derek (Stephanie) Ciardi, Dr. Kelly Thomas, Philip Husick III (Eszi Waters) and Natalie Husick Schroeder (William III). He had three great-grandchildren: Cameron Ciardi, Billy Schroeder, and Edie Devine-Waters.
He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Jane (Robert) Galvin, Irene Koons, Richard Husick, Joyce Miller, Gloria Husick, and Joseph Husick. Also his sister and brother-in-law Paula and Joseph Roberts. Also two dear cousins Elizabeth Kochin and Ken Wertz. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Phil was predeceased by his parents Peter and Bertha Wertz Husick and brothers-in law Thomas Koons and Bruce Miller. Also numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa., from 6-8 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Bradford County Humane Society, US Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phil’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.