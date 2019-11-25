Carl E. Hausknecht, 64, of Athens Township, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 following an extended illness.
He was born on May 26, 1955 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Griswold) Hausknecht.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
