No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why....Phelan Hill, 39, of New Braunfels, Texas and formerly of Smithboro, N.Y. passed away suddenly due to injuries from an auto accident on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.