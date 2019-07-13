Abby Friedman Lane, 61, of Athens passed unexpectedly away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Sally Calton Rand; and a sister.
Abby is survived by her loving husband, Lyle Lane, who was always by her side; her son, Eric Friedman; and her best friend, Doris Castro.
Abby loved life, she enjoyed collecting pocket books and the long dresses she always wore. Abby and Lyle enjoyed eating out and just enjoying each other’s company.
Services will be at the convenience of the family and burial will be at a later time in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira.
Lyle is be assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Abby’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.