Brayden Taylor Murrelle, 20, of Athens, Pa., died accidently in Arizona on May 15, 2021, while serving in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Luke Air Force Base.
He was born in Elmira, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 2000.
A full obituary and times of the services will be announced in the coming days. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Brayden leaves behind his parents, Renee Redman (Ken) Haggerty of Athens, Pa. and Gary Murrelle of Sayre, Pa., and siblings, Allexa Murrelle, Zachary Murrelle, Kuyler Murrelle, Joshua Arnold, and Andrea Murrelle.
