If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, we’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.....
Arlene R. Bean, 83, of Waverly, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Sayre Personal Care Home. Our loving mother was born on April 14, 1937 in Lockwood, N.Y. a daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Woodcock) Amey. On November 7, 1957 Arlene married Karl J. Bean together they shared fifty-five years of marriage and were blessed to have six children. Arlene’s heart was broken on August 27, 2012 when Karl passed away.
Arlene was a devoted member of the Waverly United Methodist Church, she treasured the friendships she had there and always looked forward to assisting with CHOW.
For many years, Arlene worked at Presher’s Country Store and the Newberry’s Department store in Sayre — although she would say her favorite job was being surrounded by children at the Tom Thumb Nursey School. Arlene was a talented crafter — she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and cardmaking. A holiday was made so special when family was near. Arlene treasured the time hosting family holidays and made them all so special. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Arlene lived her life with grace, dignity, humor and courage. Her caring ways will remain in our hearts forever
Arlene will be greatly missed by her children: Anthony (Molly) Bean, Jack Bean, Michael (Patti) Bean, Scott (Tammy) Bean, Dorothy (Lynn) Richter, Robert (Cathy) Bean; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold Jr. (Maggie) Amey, Francis (Florence) Amey, her sister and brother-in-law: Tess (Earl) Sickler; sisters-in-law: Florence Amey; Betty Packard; Marjorie Brasch; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Arlene was predeceased by her parents Harold and Dorothy Amey, her husband Karl Bean and a brother Carl Amey.
A memorial service and celebration of Arlene’s life will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11 am at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Wavelry, N.Y. Arlene will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Chemung Cemetery.
Following the graveside services a luncheon and time of sharing memories will be held at Round Top. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892