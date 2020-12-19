Michael K. Thurston, 57, of Athens Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 29, 1963 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Robert and Deanna (Griffis) Thurston of Milan, Pa.
Michael enjoyed playing guitar and singing with his wife Sandy at various open mics around the area. He was a member of the Valley Chorus and the Epiphany Church Choir. He was very encouraging of his granddaughter, Harley, to follow her love of music with violin lessons. Michael was an avid hunter and enjoyed trips to the beach.
He was employed at BAE Systems in Endicott, N.Y. and was formerly employed at Hadco in Owego, N.Y. Michael enjoyed golfing with his friends and golfed in many different leagues throughout the years. He was a family man and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters.
He is predeceased by a granddaughter, Maleah Thurston.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandy (Douglas) Thurston of Athens Township; his son, Chad Thurston of Athens Township; two grandchildren, Harley and McKenzi Thurston; a brother, James (Martha) Thurston of New Hampshire; and a sister, Susan Pike of Sayre, Pa.
Services are private at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
