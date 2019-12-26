Dr. John M. Thomas, a former resident of the Valley, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019. Dr. Thomas spent his entire career with the Guthrie Clinic, now the Guthrie Healthcare System.
A native of Wales, Dr. Thomas received his doctorate in medicine from the University of Edinborough in Scotland. Upon his graduation in 1958, he accepted an internship in surgery with Guthrie. Later that year he married Betty Ann Mayo, of northern England, at the Sayre Presbyterian Church.
During his residency in surgery, Dr. Thomas was appointed chief resident. In 1968, he was named chief of surgery and elected to the Clinic’s board of directors. In 1972, Dr. Thomas was elected president of the Clinic. Also in 1972, he led a team of physicians who performed the second successful blood washout in history, saving the life of 7-year-old Garth Shipman of East Smithfield.
Dr. Thomas remained president of the Clinic until 1990 and oversaw a period of tremendous expansion of its business and facilities. He retired in 1991.
Dr. Thomas was a longtime director on the boards of Star Savings and Loan and its successor, First Citizens Bank. He owned Chemung Spring Water Co. for almost 40 years.
Dr. Thomas was an avid golfer and was a member of Shepard Hills C.C., the Country Club of Ithaca, and the Country Club of Naples, Florida. After his retirement, he and Betty traveled all over the world.
Dr. Thomas is survived by this wife Betty of Naples, Florida; sons James (Mary Beth) of Eastborough, Kansas, and Hugh (Jennifer) of Pittsford, New York; daughter Pamela Burt (Richard) of West Hartford, Connecticut; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in Dr. Thomas’ name to the Donald Guthrie Foundation, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.