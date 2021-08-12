Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, Theodore “Ted” J. Hills, Sr., 91, of Spencer, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
