James W. McCloe, 90, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Grace Stevens McCloe; his son, James Thomas McCloe; siblings, Maude McCloe, Alma Park, Kenneth McCloe, Lloyd McCloe, Euleta Shaffer Reynolds, Margaret Ellers, Nellie Frisbie, Genevieve “Betty” Scott and Anna Westbrook.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Helen McCloe of Waverly; his son, Duane (Patty) McCloe of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Cindy McCloe of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Lisa (Tony) Jenner of Waverly, Tom McCloe of Waverly, Kristi (Eric) Clayton of Williamsburg, Tori (Aaron) Freeman of Toano, Va., Brandi (Peter) Rogers of Chapel Hill, Va.; great-grandchildren, Cole and Hali Jenner, Reid and Walker Clayton, Grace Freeman, and Isabella and Gabe Rogers; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim attended Sayre High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He started his working career as a pattern maker at Ajax Foundry in South Waverly, then on to Stackmore in Owego before continuing the family business, McCloe’s Septic Service in Waverly. He also owned and operated McCloe’s Trailer Park.
Jim was a former Grandmaster of the Athens Masonic Lodge #70, the Waverly Moose, the VFW, Waverly United Methodist Church, and life member of the Milltown and Town of Barton Fire Departments.
Jim enjoyed his antique cars, rebuilding and showing them. He was also a member of the Antique Car Club in the Valley, the Penny Promenaders, riding horses, played guitar and banjo and enjoyed playing games and traveling the U.S. and Canada. He was a huge supporter of the Waverly Sports program. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to your favorite organization in the Waverly School District or a charity of one’s choice.
