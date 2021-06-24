Richard (Chilly) E. Chilson

Richard E. Chilson, more affectionately known around the card table as “Chilly,” passed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Born in 1936, Richard grew up in Athens, Pa., where he graduated from Athens High School before enlisting and serving as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps. Richard most recently worked for Hilliard Corporation until his retirement in 1997.
Richard was a devoted husband of 60 years to Carolyn S. (Robinson) Chilson, beloved father to Margo Chilson and Holly (Duane) Palmieri, brother to Monica (Clyde) Knolles, grandfather to (late) Brandon Roberts, Abigail Palmieri and Joseph Palmieri, and great-grandfather to Tiler and Lyvia Roberts. Richard is predeceased by his mother, Marge Nichols, father Kenneth Chilson, and brothers Lloyd, Keith and Kenneth Chilson.
Always an active member of his community, Richard “Dick” was a former Town Councilman, School Board Member, referee and umpire. He found joy in many past-times, including golf, bowling (he bowled three perfect 300 games!), playing cards, fishing, hunting and spending time in the garden.
For those lucky enough to have known him, they found charm in his quick wit and tough-love personality. Richard was steadfast in his beliefs and values, and never shied away from a good debate if you were brave enough to get one started. His thick skin and heart of gold will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life for Dick will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at (his home away from home) Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y. with full military honors being accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.