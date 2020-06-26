Lissa Beth Depew, 71, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Jeanne Dewey Post; her loving husband of 39 years, Douglas Depew.
Lissa is survived by her son, Tim (Brenda) Tompkins of Waverly; Doug’s children, Doug (Jackie), Kelly and Colleen; two grandchildren, Siara and Preston; her siblings, Robert (Dusty) Post of Ia, Charles (Vickie) Post of Ia, Dennis (Angie) Post of Addison, Jackie (John) Satterly of Va, Patti (Dave) Cooke of Chemung and Penny (Joe) Satterly of Waverly; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lissa graduated from Waverly High School and went on to work at Chemung County as a Home Health Aide for many years and then on to Waverly School District in the Elementary School as a Lunch Aide. After retiring from working she moved onto her dream job as a full-time grandma. She enjoyed quilting, going to the races with Doug, auctions, traveling and going on cruises. An avid supporter of Doug’s racing career, Lissa served as Doug’s crew chief for many years in the pits at the local race tracks. She was a member of the Chemung United Methodist Church.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 12 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with burial to follow at Halsey Valley Cemetery in Spencer, New York.
For those unable to make the services, the service will be Live Streamed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Lissa’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com