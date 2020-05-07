Leon H. Weaver, 95, of South Waverly, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at his home.
Leon was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on November 26, 1924, the son of Harry J. and Susan Gable Weaver.
Growing up, he attended school in South Waverly and Sayre. Leon served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the South Pacific. He later was employed by Ingersoll-Rand for over 30 years, until his retirement in 1987. Leon was a member of Epiphany Parish; Sayre Elks Lodge Post No. 1148; Skiff-Bower VFW Post No. 1536; and was a former member of the Waverly Moose Lodge No. 1490.
Leon is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Reinbold Weaver, brother, Charles Weaver and sister, Anna Tobey.
A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd, Waverly, NY 14892, or to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St, Sayre, PA 18840, in memory of Leon H. Weaver.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.