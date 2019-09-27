Virginia E. (Tomasso) Collis, of McLean, Va., and formerly Brookings, Ore., passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 93 years old.
Virginia, “Gigi,” was born on June 3, 1926 in South Waverly, Pa., the youngest of five children of Joseph and Minnie (Cocco) Tomasso. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1944 and entered the federal Cadet Nurse Program at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. She, and two of her childhood friends from Sayre, carefully selected this program together based on the highlighted directive in the school pamphlet to bring four party dresses. She completed training in 1946 and became an RN, remaining in Pensacola to work.
In 1949 she met her future husband Jim, a Navy pilot, on a blind date. Jim and Virginia were married in Pensacola in June 1950. The following years were spent as a Navy wife traveling back and forth across the country to many duty stations, raising four children, forming new friendships, packing and unpacking. The itinerant life of the military can be hard; Virginia’s happy spirit, and sense of adventure, made it work for her family.
After 22 years of service, Jim retired from the Navy, and they moved to Falls Church, Va. Virginia returned to her nursing career. Their children finished high school, and college, and left home. In 1986 Jim and Virginia retired to Brookings, Ore., to live on a cliff overlooking the ocean. They were active in community life there, joining the Elks, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, getting involved in local politics, hatching Steelhead trout, and a variety of other civic activities – for them every commitment was a joint effort.
Virginia was a loving and much-loved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker, but was always up for a break and a box of chocolate, she loved to host cocktail parties, she was a great cook, especially during her “gourmet” phase in the ‘70s. She enjoyed golf, she knitted, sewed, refinished furniture, reupholstered furniture, and helped with the many DIY home improvement projects Jim came up with. She was unstinting in her attention and love for her grandchildren – sewing quilts, and stuffed dolls, and sending endless quirky gifts and cards.
She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Jim, grandson John Gabriel Muller, and her sisters Lena Daugherty, Ann (Mike) DeSisti, Charlotte (Jerry) Wilcox, and sister-in-law Janet Lehr Tomasso, nieces Susan Daugherty, and Carol (David) Keeffe.
She is survived by her son Bill Collis of Chonburi, Thailand; daughter Sandra (John) Muller of Suffolk, Va.; daughter Lisa Collis (Mark Warner) of Alexandria, Va.; son Jim Jr. (Sue) Collis of Simi Valley, Calif.; and seven grandchildren, Rebecca Soule and her husband Nathan, Faith Muller, Madison, Gillian and Eliza Warner, Jack and Graham Collis; and two great-grandchildren Luke and River Soule. She is also survived by her brother Louis (Rita) Tomasso; seven nieces and two nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, Sayre, Pa., on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Virginia will be buried with Jim at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.