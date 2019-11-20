Marilyn L. Gillette, 67, of Hornbrook, Pa. passed away early Friday morning, November 15, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Pawling, N.Y. following declining health.
Marilyn was born in Towanda, Pa. on July 24, 1952, the daughter of Elwin W. Gillette and Elinor Burlingame Gillette. She was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1970.
Marilyn was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for many years until retirement. Marilyn enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She is survived by her daughter, Lacey Dickerson Ryan (Sean) and grandson, Colton D. Ryan all of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., and nephew, Richard J. Wilcox of Hornbrook.
Marilyn was predeceased by her father, Elwin in 2007, mother, Elinor in 2012, and sister, Kathryn G. Wilcox in 2017. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 9 Reservoir Road, Pawling, NY 12564 in Marilyn’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.