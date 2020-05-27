William Philip McNamara (Bill Mac), 95, passed away at Hospicare of Ithaca on May 25, 2020. Bill was born May 28, 1924 and raised in Waverly, N.Y. primarily by his mother, the late Catherine Downs McNamara. He is predeceased by his father, Richard B. McNamara, and his brothers Richard, Jack, and Joseph McNamara.
Bill’s mother ran a rooming house in Waverly and the boys all worked from a young age to help support the family. Bill graduated from Waverly High and attended Elmira College.
A World War II veteran, Bill served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of War in the 84th Airdrome. He received his honorable discharge with the rank of sergeant. He stayed in close contact with many of his fellow service men from the 84th Airdrome and attended many reunions over the years. He also was the last surviving member of a total of 87 veterans who formed a “Last Man’s Club” from Waverly, NY. Bill was a lifetime member of the VFW, Elks Club, and American Legion.
Bill leaves a large, close knit family; his beautiful wife of 72 years, Lois Maxine Gamba, whom he met at the chocolate shop in Sayre, Pa.; sons David (Michelle) McNamara, Stephen (Jackie) McNamara, Kevin (Karen) McNamara, and Robert (Diana) McNamara; daughters, Catherine McNamara (Keith Boncek), and Patricia (Randall) Watson; grandsons, Jason Zausmer (Sarah Day), Jake McNamara (Mariah), Luke McNamara (Marien Levy), Nate McNamara, Jeff McNamara, Daniel McNamara (Jenna Danoy) and step grandson Alan Watson (Suzzi); granddaughters Tess McNamara (Hillary Sterling), Claire McNamara (Paul Dorsey), Katie McNamara (Ali Saksouk), and Jessica McNamara; great-grandchildren Julie, Ellis, Gabriel, Max, Leila and two step great-grandchildren Isaac and Abigail; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill started his entrepreneurial career running a corner grocery store in Sayre Pa. and ended his career owning and operating an office supply business in Skaneateles, N.Y. He held many positions in between, often holding down two jobs to support his growing family, including working for Elmira Business Machines, a Field Auditor for Pa. Department of Revenue, Sales and Use Tax, part time Manager and Comptroller of Penn York Lanes, Secretary and Manager for the Sayre Star Savings and Loan, and part owner and the Manager of the Sayre Motel, the job he loved most and fit his personality perfectly.
In his early retirement Bill and Lois bought a house on Cayuga Lake in Sheldrake, New York. Their lake home holds special memories for family, friends, grandchildren, and neighbors that gathered frequently to enjoy the hospitality of Bill and Lois through many years. Later they moved to their beloved Trumansburg, N.Y. where they made many more close friends, and eventually downsized to independent living at Longview in Ithaca, N.Y.
Bill was an avid gardener all his life, early on to feed his family, and later years for the joy of the harvest including his beautiful flowers. While in Trumansburg, his dinner plate Dahlia’s graced the alter at St James Church. He loved his days on the golf course and the many winters he spent in St. Augustine, Fla.
Hard work, friendship, fellowship, and family were the touchstones of Bill’s life. He embraced his Catholic faith and always gave generously to those in need throughout his life. He had a strong passion for politics, and he rallied for what he believed was right, for the disadvantaged, underserved, and for those he held dear. There were always extra people at our holidays gatherings he would invite, especially if he thought they were alone. He leaves his children and grandchildren with a legacy of Irish grit, a giving spirit, and above all the importance of family and friends. We were blessed to have him for so many years.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be planned for later in the year when family and friends can safely come together. Those who wish to honor his memory please consider a donation to the Trumansburg, New York Food Pantry or any Food Pantry of your choice or Hospicare at 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, whose staff gave him such loving care during the last few months of his life.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistanc￼e is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.