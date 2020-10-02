Carol Trembley, 85, of Schenectady passed away after battling cancer on September 30, 2020.
Carol was born on September 10, 1935 in Waverly N.Y. to Harold and Anna Marie Amrhein.
Carol is survived by her nieces Debra (Grant) McKean of Waverly and Darlene (Jonathan) Eldred of Ulster. Her great niece Amy (Matthew) Dupre and great nephew Jeremy (Kelly) McKean. Along with many great great nieces and nephew. She is also survived by her close friend Virginia Bailey.
Carol was a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1954. She was an avid reader and loved playing her organ for everybody. She also loved her miniature schnauzers throughout the years especially Missie.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be Tuesday October 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvery Cemetery, Ithaca, New York. Please visit TheLucknerFuneralHome.com to offer your condolences. Arrangements are with the Luckner Funeral Home 449 Park Avenue Waverly, N.Y.