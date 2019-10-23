Jack P. Ackerman, 76, of Ulster, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Towanda Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 15, 1943 in Elmira, N.Y., the son of the late Jessie and Bell (DeWitt) Ackerman.
Jack worked for many years at the Elmira Bowling Center and retired from Thysseen and Krupp Elevator Company. While working for the bowling center, Jack became an accomplished bowler and was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame, Elmira, N.Y. His love for fishing had him almost every day out enjoying the sport. Jack spent the last day of his life fishing from the Ulster bridge doing what he loved. He also had a fishing guide service, helping others to enjoy the sport he loved. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his very special friend, his dog, Jack.
He is predeceased by his daughter; Kolleen “Kelly” Ackerman-Hollister and brother-in- law; William Coolbaugh.
Jack is survived by his wife of 26 years; Diane Ackerman at home, children; James and Cindy Ackerman of Elmira, N.Y., Jim and Sarah Cole of Fuquay-Varina of N.C., and Danielle and Todd Daniels of Waverly, NY, grandchildren; Chad Ackerman and Sammi Moffe, Brooke Ackerman, Sarah Hill, Jenna Hollister, Alexis Daniels, Gavin Daniels, Elaina Cole, and Carter Cole, one great-granddaughter; Addie Ackerman. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law; Ron and Nancy Ackerman of Pine City, N.Y., Jim and Judy Coolbaugh of Brooksville, Fla., and Frank and Linda Coolbaugh of Milan, Pa., sister-in-law; Nancy Coolbaugh of Ulster, Pa., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends; Steve Bishop, Ray Scrivens, Mike Namet, Henry Meeker, John Wheeler, and Jack Shappee.
A Celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Ulster Fire Hall, Rescue Street, Ulster, Pa.
Burial will be in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the: Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department, Rescue Street, Ulster, PA 18850. For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.