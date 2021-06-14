When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand ..... Sue Ellen Hall, 64, of Nichols passed away at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021 following a courageous battle with Cancer.
Sue was born on a warm summer day, August 18, 1956 in Waverly, N.Y., a daughter of the late Edward A. and Arvena L. (Woodruff) Johnson. She was a graduate of Tompkins Cortland Community College, Class of 1983. On November 1, 1991 she married the love of her life Harold L. Hall and together they made Nichols their home.
Sue was a civil servant at heart. She served families and individuals in need as a Senior Examiner for Tioga County Social Services for 30 years. After retiring, Sue was a Trustee for the Village of Nichols. Over the years she influenced young lives as a leader in Little League, Girl Scouts, and Roki Committee.
Sue enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren who were the light of her life. During her travels, she was known to spend time on the beach with her best friend Val. A talented seamstress, Sue enjoyed sewing, spending time in her flower gardens and cuddling with her canine and feline companions Gigi, Callie, Muffin and Captain.
Sue’s memory will live forever in the hearts of her husband Harold L. Hall; her three children: Christopher and his wife Nicole, Kathleen and her fiancé Dave, and her youngest Rebecca; her special grandchildren: Cole Christopher, and Ashley Elizabeth, Jodie Mae, and Ava Sue. Her brother Bill; sister in law Deborah; father-in-law Ethan; cousin Valerie; and several very special nieces and nephews. Sue was welcomed into heaven by her parents, brother Albert, Sister Pamela and mother-in-law Donna.
A period of visitation and time of remembering Sue will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin, of the Nichols Methodist Church, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Fire Dept., PO Box 334, Nichols, N.Y. 13812 in loving memory of Sue Ellen Hall.
“The best things in life are the people you love, the places you go and the memories you make. Treasure your family and the memories”