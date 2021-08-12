Janice Marie Elston Forguson, aged 95, died peacefully in her sleep at the home she shared with her daughter, Kristie, on Aug. 6, 2021, in Johnstown, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland H. and Helen Pike Elston, husband of 33 years, John Henry Forguson, brother, Jack P. Elston, and nephew Michael Elston.
Janice is survived by her son, John W. (Kate) Forguson, daughter, Kristie Forguson Godwin, granddaughter Jennifer (Josh) Forrer, two beautiful great-granddaughters, Vivian and Isla, nephews Jerry Elston, Tom Elston, nieces Karen Widmer and Teresa Rider, and many great-, and great-great- nieces and nephews.
Janice was born in Waverly, N.Y., and grew up on her father’s dairy farm on Middle Rd. in Barton. This place was always home in her heart, no matter where she lived over the years. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hartwick College, a private liberal arts college in Oneonta, N.Y., and began her career as a social worker for Tioga County. However, that career path didn’t suit her, and she transitioned to teaching elementary school. She accepted her first teaching position in Elko, Nevada, feeling the drier climate would be beneficial to her health. Starting a new life on the other side of the country, so far away from family and friends, reflected her courage and sense of adventure.
Reminiscent of early Westerns, where the lead actor always falls for the school marm, Janice met a real-life cowboy who was to become her future husband, John Forguson. They soon married and settled into ranch life near Fernley, Nev. Their son John was born shortly after their first year as a married couple. After their third year in Fernley, New York was calling her, so she and John ventured to “the hill” on Middle Rd. They built a home near her parents, her brother Jack, and his family. Janice began teaching at Tioga Elementary School, daughter Kristie was born, and life in New York was good for the next seven years. However, the wide-open spaces were forever calling, and she and John both concluded they missed the West. They answered that call, packing up the family and moving back to Nevada. Janice furthered her career as a kindergarten teacher on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in Owyhee, Nev. She absolutely loved teaching the kids there, and often remarked that it was the most satisfying time of her career. She never forgot “her kids,” and from the messages sent on Facebook over the years, they never forgot her, either. She loved and enjoyed children above all else and loved teaching them anything and everything she could.
Whether “back East” or “out West,” John and Janice raised and raced registered Quarter Horses, a passion they shared throughout their lives together. Janice and John moved back to New York shortly before John’s death in 1988.
Janice continued to live in Barton, working as a substitute teacher on-and-off until her retirement. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years, the Barton Home Towners, and served as secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary. She very much loved and was active in the Barton Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday School superintendent, and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Janice loved the outdoors and nature, especially birds, and it was a hobby of hers to identify them by their song. She never lost her passion for learning new things and keeping up with current events. In the last years of her life, she lived in Ohio where she was able to spend time with her daughter, granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.
Janice was a loving wife and mother, a faithful and generous friend, and tireless servant to her community. Her passing has left a void that will never be filled.
A memorial service will be held at the Barton Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 21 at one o’clock. Following the service, the family will welcome friends in the lower level of the church.
In lieu of flowers, it would honor Janice’s memory for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.