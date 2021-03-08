Marsha Wilkinson Lewis, 74, of 222 Poplar Street, Towanda, Pa. passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 5, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.
Marsha was born in Waverly, N.Y. on August 29, 1946 the daughter of Rodney and Velma Ace Wilkinson. She was a graduate of Waverly High School and continued her education at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to become a surgical technician.
Marsha was employed as a surgical technician at the Robert Packer Hospital working with Dr. Arthur B. King and Dr. Karl Jorg Falkenberg at the hospital. Marsha later became a physician’s assistant and was employed with the Guthrie Clinic in Athens and Troy, Pa. and with Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa.
Marsha and her husband, Richard “Rick” Lewis enjoyed their winter home in Honduras for over 20 years which was used as a medical facility to treat the islanders when she was in the country. Marsha used her medical skills in caring for others during several medical missions to Honduras and Haiti over the years.
Marsha was an accomplished scuba diver with over 2,000 hours of bottom time diving at numerous locations all over the world. Marsha was a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants and was the honored recipient of the Humanitarian Physician Assistant Award in the year 2000.
She was also a member of the former Universalist-Unitarian Church in Towanda. Marsha was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and will be remembered as an excellent cook and seamstress.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard B. Lewis whom she married on January 30, 1982, daughters, Lisa LaBarre of Towanda, Laurie (Anthony) Alvarez of Oak Harbor, WA, Kathleen (Robert) Ricker of Towanda, Jennifer (Nicholas) Kim of West Chester, OH, grandchildren, Brandan (Diana) Tobin, Amanda Tobin, Taylor Coolbaugh, Zachary Coolbaugh, Joshua Kim, Kaitlyn Kim, Jacob Kim, Jonathan Kim, Ann Kim, Veronica Watson, Vanessa Bergquist, Zachary Watson, Jasmine Watson, Ty Watson, great grandchildren, Andilynn Coolbaugh and Nova Bergquist, brothers, Jerry Wilkinson, Tom Wilkinson, and Richard Wilkinson, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her devoted caregivers, Connie Spencer and Amberlynn Spencer to whom Marsha’s family extends their deepest appreciation and gratitude.
In addition to her parents, Marsha was predeceased by her sons, John David LaBarre Jr. and Michael Scott LaBarre on April 1, 1979, grandson, Geoffrey Michael Watson on November 20, 2014, and great granddaughter, Kiziah Bergquist. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, Cans for Strays Fund, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Marsha Wilkinson Lewis. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.