Eric Behets, age 76 of Sayre, Pa. passed away on August 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre Pa., following a period of declining health.
Eric was born on April 7, 1945 in Etterbeek, Belgium, as the son of Corneel and Flora Behets.
He graduated from St Jozef’s College in 1964 and from the Advanced Institute of Technology in 1969 with a degree in Physical Therapy. Following his thesis on Physical Therapy in Thoracic Surgery, Eric accepted the teaching position of formulating special programs of care for the school of Anesthesia, Recovery room, Intensive care, and the school of Nursing at the Allentown Hospital Association in Allentown Pa.
Eric Became the Director of Physical Therapy at Memorial Hospital in Towanda Pa. from 1976 to 1984. Following his employment at the Memorial Hospital, Eric worked alongside Dr. Murtland at the Sayre Guthrie Clinic, specializing in back and spine treatment. He then spent another 15 years as a dedicated physical therapist at Towanda Guthrie Memorial Hospital before retiring in 2015. During his long career Eric faithfully served his patients, receiving many outstanding patient evaluations and service awards. Eric always considered himself a life-long learner and took courses in manipulative therapy throughout the U.S. and Canada. He was a member of the American College of Sports Medicine, the Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Society, and the Orthopedic Section of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Some of his hobbies included playing piano and listening to classical music, studying the word of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and studying, and learning about other languages, where he was able to speak five different languages including, Dutch, German, French, Spanish and English.
Eric was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Brown-Behets in 1999; his father, Corneel Behets in 2008; his mother, Flora Engel-Behets in 1973; and his sister, Sonia Behets in 1978.
Eric is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Behets, of Sayre Pa.; his daughter, Hannah Hoskins (Behets) and her husband Mike Hoskins of Waverly N.Y.; his son, Nathen Behets of Sayre Pa.; his sister, Veerle Behets of Spain; his brother, Koen Behets of Germany; his grandson, Chase Potter of Waverly N.Y.; his step-son, Zachary Braddock and his wife Kate Braddock and their son Connor of South Carolina; his beloved dog, Sierra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Many would describe Eric as a man who always was there for you and knew what you needed. Whether it be a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, or even some advice on way to alleviate back, shoulder, or neck pain. He was a man of faith, a member of the North Waverly Chapel, usually found to be listening to gospel songs about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Studying the word of God through bible verses and devotions, or in his favorite recliner reading scriptures, meditation on his word. It didn’t matter if he was a son, a husband, a father, a friend or a doctor, Eric gave his everything to that to help his fellow man in every way possible.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Eric’s life will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Carlton Tubbs officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will live stream the services at 5:00 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eric’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com