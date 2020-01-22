Ethel Leona Little Smith, 86, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1933 in Elmira Heights, N.Y., a daughter of the late Walter Little and Dorthey Ivah (Green) Little. After her mother passed away, Ethel and her sisters were raised by their aunt and uncle Otto Merrill and Mable Green. Ethel was a full-time homemaker who loved collecting Avon and working in her flower beds. Ethel was the president of the Waverly VFW Post 8140 Women’s Auxiliary for many years.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Charles Smith, in 2016; sisters and brothers, Virginia E. Kerr, Dorothy I. Brott, Helen M. Knipping, Marie Glazier, Betty Richie, Carlton O. Little, Donald Little, Eugene Green; son-in-law, Raymond Estey.
Ethel is survived by her children, Charles P. Smith (wife Marlynda) of Van Etten, N.Y., Philip J. Smith (wife Michele K. Greenmum) of Binghamton, N.Y., Debora Estey of Boyd, Texas; brothers, Raymond Little of Cortland, N.Y., Richard Green of Spencer, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Dolletta Smith and Charlotte Smith. Grandchildren, Sara L. Wilson (husband Matt Wilson) of Binghamton, N.Y., Lauren A. Smith of Waverly, N.Y., Zachary Smith (wife Vanessa) of Penn Yan, N.Y., Rebecca Smith of Melbourne, Fla., Kameron Smith of Van Etten, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Ethel Smith will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating with cremation to follow and burial of her ashes next to her husband Charles in the spring at the Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
A period of visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.