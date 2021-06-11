Michael W. (Mike) Nolan, 78, a lifelong Waverly resident, passed away Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 at Elderwood, his home for the last nine years.
Michael was the son of the late Alice Murphy Nolan and James Nolan.
He was predeceased by his infant sister Nora and his brother-in-law Bryce Sheffler Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Maggie Sheffler of Athens and brother Tom Nolan and Larry Friesen of San Francisco, Travis, Diana and Nolan Sheffler and Collin Sheffler, Logan and Kelly Kautz, all of Waverly, as well as his special friend Suzy Wright.
Also surviving his are many Nailen, Murphy, Perrault, Barnes, Russell and Nolan cousins.
Michael had a wide range of friends who were very dear to him.
Michael was a graduate of Waverly High School and a graduate, with honors, of Elmira College. He was employed by the Ingersoll Rand for many years. His interests were many, ranging from history and photography to bird watching.
He was a devout Catholic, praying the Rosary often for many family members and friends to causes he believed in. He was congregant of St. James Catholic Church all his life. Michael was a very compassionate, caring man.
A funeral Mass and memorial service will be held on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in Waverly.
The family wishes to thank the many kind caregivers at Elderwood.
Anyone who wishes to make a memorial gift may do so by supporting the Valley Food Pantry at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, NY 14892.