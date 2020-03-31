When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure ~ Our hearts were broken on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with the passing of our loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend Joanne B. Thetga, 63 of Nichols. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com