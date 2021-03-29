Stephen Richard Wren Sr. of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Emma Wren of Athens; sister, Jean Nesbitt; sister, Norma Peters; and brother, Francis “Sonny” Wren.
He is survived by his loving children, Stephen Wren Jr. and wife, Melissa, Kyle Wren, Shayne Wren and fiancé Cassie Harris, Billieleigh Sutton, Billie Jo Miller, Bobbie Jo Greenland, Michael Shrader and RJ Kastenhuber; his sister, Judith Smith; and the pride and joy of his life, his many grandchildren.
He attended Athens area schools until 1969, then quickly began dedicating his life to martial arts and fitness. In order to promote his passion for all things fitness and karate, he opened Feeling Great Fitness Center in the early 90’s. Eventually becoming a high ranking black belt and beloved Sensei to so many students over the years. He also was a very well known asset to the local racing community, always offering encouraging remarks or providing his vast knowledge of all things race cars. He most certainly made a difference in countless lives and his legacy will continue on through his students, friends, and family.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Stephen’s life will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For those unable to attend the service, it will be LiveStreamed on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Stephen’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com