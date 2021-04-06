Thelma J. “Trigger” Kinsman, 77, of Athens, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home.
She was born on March 26, 1944, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles W. Jr. and Thelma Blanche (Dolan) Kepner.
Trigger was a 1962 graduate of Sayre High School. While in school, she was the captain of the cheerleading squad and was a proud Redskin. Trigger was the business office manager for Guthrie Group for 20 years and Bethany Village for 20 years, prior to retiring.
She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Trigger was an avid reader and served as president of the Athens High School Bulldog Football Booster Club.
She is predeceased by her sister-in-law Patty Kepner and brother-in-law Don Nelsen.
Thelma is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Joe and Kate Kinsman, Eric and Julie Kinsman, and Jamie and Courtney Kinsman, daughter and son-in-law Kara and Michael Henry, and grandchildren Jake, Grace, Lily, Emma, Ruby, Norah, Mary, Abby, Wilson, and Bella. She is also survived by her sister Judy Nelsen, brother Bill Kepner, sisters and brothers-in-law Kay and David Marshall and Cindy and Joe Scaturro, sister Linda Furse, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special lifelong friend Linda Alteri.
A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.