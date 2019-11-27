Hugo A. Jungers, 51, of Milpitas, Calif., formerly of Athens Twp., Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the San Jose Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1968 in Newport News, Va., the son of Nicholas and Marilyn (Annabel) Jungers.
Hugo had a love for geology, especially opals. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.
Hugo is survived by his son, Austin Jungers of Wilawana, Pa.; parents, Nicholas and Marilyn Jungers of Sayre, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Sherie Jungers of Milpitas, Calif.; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Brian Carter of Asheville, N.C.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
There will be a time of calling on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Chapel Road, Milan, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Hugo’s memory to The Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches, 515 East Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.