Mary E. Mack, 84, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Mary Hofer Buck; husband, Allen Roger Mack; sisters, Eva and Martha; and brothers, Asher, George and Eugene.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara (James) Carl of Athens, Joseph (Cindy Lou) Mack of Waverly, Cindy Becker of Waverly and Michelle (Randy) Keene of Waverly; sisters, Charmaine (Dennis) Shaffer of Williamsport and Kathy (Larry) Nogle of FL; grandchildren, Tara Kneebone, Joseph Mack II, Timothy Carl, Ryan Keene, Jaimie Carl, Katie Keene, Zachary Becker, Zebulen Becker and Aaron Keene; 15 great grandchildren; close friend, Allen Fairbairn of FL; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was kind and compassionate and was the rock that held her family together. She enjoyed helping others and meeting her former classmates for weekly lunch. She was a 1953 graduate of Waverly High School and went on to work for over 20 years as an accounting clerk for Pennsylvania Southern Gas. She was a lifetime member of the Waverly United Methodist Church.
Calling hours and funeral services will be announced at a later date.