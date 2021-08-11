Nancy B. Cook, 80, of Athens, Pa., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born on March 22, 1941, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Howard and Lula (Rogers) Gardner.
She was predeceased by her son Alan Cook, brother Clifford Gardner, and sister Doris Dixon.
Nancy was a people person and could talk to anyone whether she knew them or not. She was a greeter at Wal-Mart and loved her job because of all the people she would meet. She loved visiting with people no matter where she went. Nancy enjoyed spending time outdoors watching the birds and seeing all the beauty of nature.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Athens. Nancy enjoyed, singing, karaoke, writing, and poetry. She also enjoyed playing pool and playing board games.
Nancy is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Doug Eastway of Sayre, Pa., Sandra and Henry Brennan of Rochester, N.Y., and Dianne and Don Holton of Windham, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie (Bill) Hubert, Alicia(Eric) VanDuzer, Jamie Northrup, Scott (Jinny) Northrup, Krista (Doug Martin) Smith, Megan Smith, Ashley (Tina) Humphrey, and Steven Cook, great-grandchildren Layla Hubert, Hunter Pedro, Chase Pedro, Wesson Pedro, Jadyn Northrup, Jahkeem Hines, Jahmeer Hines, and Rianna Northrup, and she was looking forward to meeting her newest great-grandson, sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Ged Twigg, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her significant other Manley Frisbie of Sayre, Pa.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Pastor Leland Thompson officiating.
A private burial at Tioga Point Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine Street, Athens, PA 18810.
